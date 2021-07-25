How to Fax From Your iPhone: 5 Best Apps – MUO – MakeUseOf

If you find yourself in a position where you have to fax from your iPhone or iPad and aren’t sure how to do it, you’re at the right place. There are several apps out there that serve this purpose.

While most of these apps require paid subscriptions to allow you to send a fax, you can choose to pay for a time-based plan or pay per fax. Each app has variable features and price points depending on region and function.

1. Fax.Plus

This app runs on iOS 11.0 or later, so make sure you have updated your device to the latest software update.

Fax.Plus claims to be recognized as the best online fax service and allows you to send a fax for free to over 180 countries. All you need to do is register with an email to acquire an online fax number and begin using the app.

You can either upload files from your local storage or iCloud Drive or use their built-in scanner to scan physical documents. Several features allow you to edit your documents and even increase their quality. You don’t even have to print your documents to sign them due to their electronic signature feature.

Fax.Plus is also one of the best apps that allows you to send an email to fax, amongst many others.

All the data you send or receive is encrypted, and the app claims to be fully compliant to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), ensuring complete safety and privacy.

The “pay as you go plan” allows you to buy credit and send a couple of faxes a month or year. If you need to fax more often, they have a range of plans you can choose from. The basic plan starts at $4.99 per month.

Download: Fax.Plus for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

2. FAX From iPhone

Although this app is quite handy when it comes to sending faxes, it does not allow you to receive them. The app works in more than 90 international countries.

There are many good features in this app, including quick image processing, high-quality documents, a preview option, and the ability to combine multiple documents into one single fax.

You can upload almost any file type, such as PDF, DOC, JPG, PNG, HTML, and more from your iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, or any other source of storage on your Apple device.

An important feature is that the app allows you to track the documents you send via the app, so you are always aware of the whereabouts of your documents. They offer three subscription plans you can use: a one-week plan at $9.99, a one-month plan at $24.99, and a one-year plan at $99.99. Prices are variable according to region.

Download: FAX from iPhone for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

3. Fax Burner

Fax Burner is one of the apps where you are allowed to use it completely free up to a certain extent. With the free version of the app, you can fax 5 pages and receive up to 25 fax pages per month. If you urgently need to send quick fax and aren’t willing to subscribe to a payment plan and enter your credit card details, this is the app for you.

The app has over one million users. The app’s layout is quite simple and easy to use, and offers several good features like electronic signatures and an in-built camera.

Any fax you receive is automatically stored as a PDF and sent to your email and your phone, so you can forward it wherever you want to. The app is completely integrated with Dropbox and your inbox for inbound and outbound faxing.

Unfortunately, you can only upload documents that are in PDF format, so you will have to convert your files to PDF before you can fax them.

You can even add a quick cover letter and receive notifications anytime you receive a fax. If you want to send more than five fax pages a month, you can pay and upgrade to one of the plans that the app offers.

When you need to receive a fax, Fax Burner gives you a toll-free fax number that you can use for up to 24 hours. Unfortunately, only United States phone numbers are offered and the number expires after 24 hours so you have to generate a new one every time.

Download: Fax Burner for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

4. EcoFax

While EcoFax may seem like another ordinary app that allows you to send a fax, it comes with a unique initiative that sets it apart from other apps.

As the name implies, EcoFax aims to be eco-friendly. Sending fax requires the use of paper, and EcoFax compensates for paper usage by planting an equal amount of trees at the end of each month. To do so, the entity has partnered with Trees for the Future Foundation. The more fax you send through EcoFax, the more trees that are planted.

Apart from this, EcoFax offers almost all the features a good faxing app needs. You can upload a document or scan it using your iPhone’s camera, combine multiple documents, preview your pages before you fax them, and track the status of the fax you sent.

However, EcoFax does not allow you to receive a fax, and the option for electronic signatures is not available. The plans you can subscribe to are based on the number of pages you want to send. EcoFax offers to send ten pages at $4.99, 50 pages at $19.99, and 200 pages at $59.99.

Download: EcoFax for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

5. PC-Fax

This is another temporarily free option that allows you to send a fax to 50 countries worldwide. You can send one page per day completely free of cost and without any registration. If you like the app and want to send more, you can subscribe to its plans.

To send a fax, you can use your iPhone’s camera, upload a document from iTunes or attachments from your email, or type in your text to send as a fax. The app is popular for ease of use and quickly allows you to get the job done.

Download: PC-FAX for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

Send Fax Anytime, Anywhere From Your iPhone or iPad

There are many apps out there that let you send and receive a fax. While you need to pay to use them on a long-term basis, some apps offer free trials or have a minimal limit where you can send a certain number of pages for free.

How to Send a Fax For Free From Your Computer There are several ways you can send a fax from your computer. Here we explore the various methods.

Read Next

About The Author

Hiba Fiaz

(21 Articles Published)

Hiba is a Staff Writer for MUO. Along with pursuing a degree in Medicine, she has an uncanny interest in everything technology and a strong desire to hone her skills and consistently expand her knowledge. More

From Hiba Fiaz