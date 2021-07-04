How to Experience Low Gravity in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic Quest) – Screen Rant

One Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic Quest tasks players with experiencing low gravity. The easiest way to do this is to board the alien mothership.

To complete one of the Epic Quests during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7, players will need to board the alien mothership and experience low gravity. Many of the weekly Epic and Legendary Quests for Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 deal with the alien invasion and alien technologies. Both Epic and Legendary Quests in Fortnite are some of the best activities for players to earn XP toward their Season 7 Battle Pass, beyond simply playing matches. The Epic Quest to experience low gravity can only be done inside the mothership or with Alien Nanites, an item not yet introduced to Fortnite but that is likely on the way.

The alien mothership poses a constant threat for players as it hovers over the island and shoots tractor beams to try to abduct unsuspecting opponents. If Fortnite fans have been avoiding the tractor beams, Week 4 is the week to finally allow the aliens to abduct them. The mothership includes a 90-second, low-gravity minigame that rewards bonus loot, but completing the minigame is not a requirement to complete this quest. Here’s how to board the mothership and experience low gravity in Fortnite Season 7.

How to Board the Mothership in Fortnite Season 7

To experience low gravity in Fortnite Season 7, players will need to get abducted by the mothership. Though the quest specifically lists Alien Nanites as a secondary option for experiencing low gravity, they have not yet started to appear around the island. Fortnite Dataminer iFireMonkey has found the items in the game files, and they appear to be alien technology used to turn regular weapons into alien weapons or thrown like grenades to generate an alien biome for several seconds. If fans have access to Alien Nanites, they can use them, but boarding the mothership is the simpler way to complete this Week 4 quest.

Boarding the mothership will require players to find Abductors. These are the tractor beams the mothership uses to abduct players. They appear on the Fortnite map as purple, cog-shaped UFO symbols and only occur over three random, named locations each match. Players should try to land at one of these locations directly or make their way to one once they have gathered some basic gear.

Once near an Abductor, players will want to make sure they are under it and near the center. They will know they are in the right spot when they begin to see green lights flashing around them. Players will need to wait for the green beams to take them to the mothership. This may take a few seconds, and they will still be abducted even if they are indoors under the Abductor.

After arriving on the mothership in a holding cell, players will be released and have the opportunity to play a minigame in low gravity. In the minigame, they will have 90 seconds to jump around platforms and collect Vault Orbs, which can be used to open Vault Chests for decent loot. While this part is not required, it can be worth completing to get some good weapons and gear for the rest of the match.

Jumping around in the mothership minigame in Fortnite allows players to reach new heights from low gravity. At the end of the minigame, players will be sent back to the island, and the Epic Quest will register as complete. Players receive 30,000 XP toward their Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass for completing this Quest.

