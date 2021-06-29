How to download, install, and use Lunar Client for Minecraft? – Sportskeeda

Lunar Client is an all-in-one PvP optimized client for many versions of Minecraft. It is designed to provide players with a better experience when playing on Multiplayer Minecraft Servers. However, since the client is unofficial to Minecraft’s creators (Mojang A.B.), Lunar needs to be downloaded and installed manually.

Becoming one of the most popular unofficial Minecraft clients in recent times and featured by many prominent YouTubers, an increasing number of players are looking at how to download, install, and use Lunar.

Downloading and installing Lunar Client for Minecraft

Step 1

The first step of installing Lunar Client is to navigate this link and select the download option underneath whichever operating system is being used.

Once the download button has been clicked, the Lunar Client installer application should begin downloading. And once the application has finished downloading, it should be opened.