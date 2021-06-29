Home Technology How to download, install, and use Lunar Client for Minecraft? – Sportskeeda
Technology

How to download, install, and use Lunar Client for Minecraft? – Sportskeeda

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
how-to-download,-install,-and-use-lunar-client-for-minecraft?-–-sportskeeda

Lunar Client is an all-in-one PvP optimized client for many versions of Minecraft. It is designed to provide players with a better experience when playing on Multiplayer Minecraft Servers. However, since the client is unofficial to Minecraft’s creators (Mojang A.B.), Lunar needs to be downloaded and installed manually.

Becoming one of the most popular unofficial Minecraft clients in recent times and featured by many prominent YouTubers, an increasing number of players are looking at how to download, install, and use Lunar.

Downloading and installing Lunar Client for Minecraft

Step 1

The first step of installing Lunar Client is to navigate this link and select the download option underneath whichever operating system is being used.

Once the download button has been clicked, the Lunar Client installer application should begin downloading. And once the application has finished downloading, it should be opened.

The correct operating system should be selected for the Lunar client installer download

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept unveiled – Times...

vivo Y51A gets 6/128GB memory combo and a...

Ferrari F40 Trashed Around A Dirt Course Looks...

YouTube TV adds premium 4K package, 5.1 surround...

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving...

Nikon’s Z FC mirrorless camera recalls the glory...

Indian businesses go on a server-buying spree, largely...

MWC 2021: Samsung announces One UI Watch based...

Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High,...

UPDATE 1-Google restores services after multiple users face...

Leave a Reply