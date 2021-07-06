How to complete FOF Summer Stars Schick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Dot Esports

EA Sports added a 90-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars version of Patrik Schick from Leverkusen to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Schick’s special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FOF Summer Stars celebrates some of the best national team performances since the start of the FOF promo.

EA greatly boosted all of Schick’s skills, including Pace (+23), Physical (+19), Passing (+19), Shooting (+19), Defending (+15), and his Dribbling (+13), when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

He has generally good stats with only a low 52-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+3), which will maximize several of his skills, such as Acceleration, Positioning, and Finishing stats.

This SBC costs around 162,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 151,100 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (197,050 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links with amazing cards, such as 97-rated TOTS Tapsoba, 90-rated TOTS Moments Amiri, and other legendary Czech players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bundesliga. You’ll have until July 9 to complete these squads and get this FOF Summer Stars Schick.

The first solution requires an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Leverkusen. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Summer Stars Patrik Schick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Domenico Criscito 78-rated (Genoa)

Domenico Criscito 78-rated (Genoa) CB: Andrea Masiello 75-rated (Genoa)

Andrea Masiello 75-rated (Genoa) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Leverkusen) CDM: Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo)

Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo) CM: Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al Hilal)

Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al Hilal) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) LW: Leonardo Spinazzola 78-rated (Roma)

Leonardo Spinazzola 78-rated (Roma) RW: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Éder Martins 79-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Bundesliga