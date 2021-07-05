How to complete 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Dot Esports

EA Sports introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete it with a 92-rated version or higher of a Prime Icon Moments card.

This is an opportunity to earn some of the greatest players in the game, such as 99-rated Pelé, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, 97-rated Ronaldo, and 95-rated Johan Cruyff. But bear in mind that it’s a loot box and you can also pack an Icon that’s no longer good at this current stage in the game, such as 93-rated Andrea Pirlo, 93-rated Alessandro Nesta, or 94-rated Marco van Basten.

The 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for three days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in three teams.

The first team must be 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second segment requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The third solution is an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum. If you buy all the players from the FUT market right now, you’ll spend around 450,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PlayStation, and around 582,000 FUT coins on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

84-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

RB: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan)

LW: Everton Souza 81-rated (Benfica)

ST: Cédric Bakambu 91-rated (Beijing Guoan)

85-rated squad

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

CAM: Bruno Guimarães 82-rated (Lyon)

ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

