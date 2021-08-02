How to change your name in Pokemon Unite – Dexerto

Pokemon Unite players who hate their username are in luck as TiMi Studios has given an option to edit it. Here is how to change your name in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

When Pokemon Unite launched in July 2021, millions of players created a new account to jump into the MOBA. Unfortunately, not every Trainer is going to be thrilled with the name they chose thousands of battles later.

Fortunately, there is a feature in the free-to-play title that allows users to make an alteration to their in-game username. Below we will list the quick steps to how you can change your name in the team-based multiplayer.



The Pokemon Company / TiMi Studios The MOBA allows players to have their own unique username.

Step 1: Go to the Home Menu and select the Shops tab.



The Pokemon Company / TiMi Studios The Shops tab can be found at the bottom of the home menu.

Step 2: Once on the shopping page, scroll down to the Aeos Emporium storefront and click the “Enter” button.



The Pokemon Company / TiMi Studios Name changes are done at the Aeos Emporium.

Step 3: Once in the store select the “Items” tab and then scroll down to the very bottom and locate the “Rename Card.” The item can be bought for 100 Aeos Gems (which is roughly $2 in real money).

And that’s it! Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn Rename Card for free, and it has to instead be bought using the game’s premium paid currency.

According to the item’s description, Trainers that use the special card can’t change their name again for another three days.