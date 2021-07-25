How to Change Who Can Reply to a Tweet After You Post It – MUO – MakeUseOf

Twitter has expanded tweet reply controls, so now you can edit who can reply to your post even after sharing it.

On Twitter, you can select people who can reply to your tweet while drafting. But did you know that you can also change who can respond to your old tweets?

While the company initially introduced a feature that allowed you to limit who could reply when creating the tweet, the feature has expanded to existing posts as well.

Here’s how to change who can reply to your old or already-posted tweets.

How to Change Who Can Reply to Your Old Tweets

While drafting a tweet, you can tap Everyone can reply under the media selection section and change reply settings. You can choose to allow your followers, everyone, or only people you mention to reply.

But thanks to an update in July 2021, even after a tweet is sent out, you can adjust these reply settings.

You can adjust your tweet reply settings on Twitter for Android, iPhone, and even on the web.

Simply follow these steps:

Go to your Twitter profile. Tap the three-dot menu adjacent to an old tweet. Select Change who can reply from the pop-up. A “Who can reply?” card will appear with three options, including Everyone, People you follow, and Only people you mentioned. Choose your preferred reply settings from the options. The settings will be saved automatically.

The feature doesn’t have limitations as you can change these options on a single tweet freely.

If you can’t see the option on your mobile app, ensure you’re running the latest version. To change who can reply to multiple tweets, you’ll have to change the settings on each tweet manually—there’s no global option to change reply options for a thread.

Taking control of who can reply to our tweets is handy and can help reduce abuse.

However, this doesn’t restrict a user from replying to your tweet via Twitter’s Quote Tweet feature.

But permanently block that annoying Twitter account is always an alternative.

Limit Interactions on Twitter

Like other social media platforms, Twitter can get toxic sometimes. Luckily, you can choose to limit interactions by selecting who can reply to your tweets. If that doesn’t work for some, blocking doesn’t hurt.

But even blocking accounts can be tedious, if many, so you may want to privatize your account instead. With lots of followers, that won’t help as much.

Your last option could be to use Twitter without an account. It helps if you want to be completely safe while using Twitter, although it comes with limitations.

How to Use Twitter Without an Account: A Quick Guide Want to use Twitter without creating an account? Learn how to use Twitter without signing up.

Read Next

About The Author

Alvin Wanjala

(68 Articles Published)

Alvin Wanjala has been writing about technology for over 2 years. He writes about different facets, including but not limited to mobile, PC, and social media. Alvin loves programming and gaming during downtimes. More

From Alvin Wanjala