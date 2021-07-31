How to change NAT type on PS5 – Android Central

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

No one likes encountering slow, unstable connections when playing on their PS5. If you’ve checked your router and everything seems fine, it might be your NAT. If you’ve got a Strict NAT type, it can block you off from connecting to many players online, which will increase search times for matches and make it more difficult to play with friends. Here’s how to change your NAT type on PS5.

How to change NAT type on PS5

First, you’ll want to check just what NAT type you actually have. If you’ve already got an Open NAT, chances are your problems aren’t related to the NAT. If you’re on Wi-Fi, try using one of the best Ethernet cables for PS5 for a hardwired connection instead. Now, here’s how you can check your NAT type:

How to check NAT type on PS5

Turn on your PS5. Go to Settings. Select Network. Source: Android Central Under Connection Status, select View Connection Status Source: Android Central Alternatively, you can select Test Internet Connection

Either way, you’ll be given your NAT information, alongside other useful info like upload and download speeds for your PS5.

Understanding NAT types on PS5

There are three kinds of NAT types. While the PS5 refers to it as NAT Type 1, 2, and 3, these types are more commonly called Open, Moderate, and Strict. Essentially, each governs what kind of other NAT-type connections you can link up with. Open can connect to anything, Moderate can connect to Open or Moderate, and Strict can only connect to Open. We’ve visualized it below: