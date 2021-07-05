How to Bypass Bandwidth Limit Restrictions in 2021 [Full Speed] – Cloudwards

Do you experience slothy connections that come out of nowhere when streaming movies or NBA playoffs online? That’s bandwidth throttling: when your internet service provider (ISP) slows down your connection based on what you’re watching. Fortunately, you can get around ISP throttling when you learn how to bypass the bandwidth limit with a virtual private network (VPN). Key Takeaways: A VPN sends your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, preventing the ISP from seeing the websites you visit. When the ISP is blind to your online activity, it no longer selects you for throttling for viewing specific content.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN to bypass ISP throttling because it’s the most secure VPN and delivers unparalleled speeds.

A VPN doesn’t help bypass bandwidth throttling caused by network congestion or data cap overages. A VPN gets around this anti-consumer practice, enabling you to enjoy an unrestricted online experience. In this article, we’ll use ExpressVPN — the best VPN provider — to demonstrate how you can skirt around throttling with a VPN. Keep reading also to learn why ISPs limit your bandwidth. There’s no way to lift an internet bandwidth limit. Not even a VPN can help. The only way around the limit is upgrading to a higher internet plan or switching providers.

Using a reliable VPN is the fail-safe way to bypass bandwidth throttling.

No. If you’re on a 5 Mbps internet plan, using a VPN won’t make your internet connection faster.

Although you could use a proxy server to try to avoid ISP throttling, a VPN is by far the best solution because it provides better security. You can even try a good free VPN, like Windscribe.

How to Bypass Bandwidth Limit Restrictions (ISP Throttling) There are various reasons why ISPs limit your bandwidth (which we’ll talk about later). The gist of it is that it sees you using a lot of bandwidth — by streaming HD videos, downloading torrents or a number of other things — so it slows your connection down. When the ISP uses bandwidth throttling against you, you should take action. If you can’t change your ISP, your next best option is to use a VPN. The Tor browser can also help you get around ISP throttling, but it’s super slow, which defeats the purpose. This leaves the VPN as the surefire way to easily bypass bandwidth throttling without putting further strain on your connection. So, how does a VPN prevent bandwidth throttling? [VPN graphic] A VPN reroutes all of your internet traffic through its servers to anonymize everything you do online. This gives ISPs no chance to know when you visit bandwidth-heavy sites, like Netflix. ISPs prioritize throttling for users engaging in streaming or torrenting activities, so with a VPN you won’t be on the high-priority list. This saves you from content-based internet throttling. Bypass ISP Throttling Your Internet Traffic: Use a VPN For a VPN to effectively bypass bandwidth throttling, it should come packed with security features, like AES 256-bit encryption and strong VPN protocols. ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN here at Cloudwards, which is why we’ll use it to show you how to get around ISP throttling. Download and Install the VPN Go to your account dashboard and enter the ExpressVPN verification code sent to your email. Select the right app for your device, depending on your operating system, and download it. Next, locate and double-click the installation file, and then click “install” to start the process. Sign in to the VPN App Once the app is installed on your device, sign in and enter your credentials. Complete the Setup If the VPN has any extra steps for you, such as choosing some initial preferences, follow along with the installation wizard. Connect to a Preferred Server Location Next, you need to choose a server to establish a connection. For example, if you want to watch movies on U.S. streaming sites, connect to a VPN server in the U.S. Otherwise, just use the server closest to you for the best speed. Enjoy Throttling-Free Streaming That’s it. Once connected, just hop over to your channel of choice — whether it’s Netflix or Amazon Prime Video — and start streaming videos. With a VPN, you’ll no longer face ISP throttling, as it sends all of your traffic through an encrypted tunnel.

Why Do Internet Service Providers Throttle User Bandwidth? Your ISP may decide to impose bandwidth throttling when it notices you’re engaging in activities like streaming or torrenting. By limiting download speeds for bandwidth-intensive websites, ISPs reduce bandwidth usage on the network. That enables the ISP to serve more internet users without increasing its network capacity. You could have also gone over your data usage limit. Some ISPs won’t disconnect your internet altogether when you exceed the set data caps. Instead, they keep you connected but throttle your internet speed to prioritize users that are still within their data limit. Beyond that, ISPs may throttle connections during “internet rush hour” to ease congestion over the network. Generally, the ISPs throttle the internet connection of anyone consuming a lot of bandwidth to enable other users in the area to get regular services.

The 3 Best VPNs to Bypass Bandwidth Throttling A VPN helps bypass throttling because it prevents your ISP from detecting where your traffic originates. Here are the top three services that can stop ISPs from throttling your internet speeds. ExpressVPN — Stellar security and lightning-fast speeds NordVPN — Top-notch security and obfuscated VPN servers CyberGhost — Affordable and streaming- and torrenting-optimized VPN servers We’ll discuss each provider’s strengths (and weaknesses, if any), starting with ExpressVPN — our best VPN service to circumvent ISP throttling. 1. ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers all the features you need to bypass throttling and stream videos without buffering. More details about ExpressVPN: Pricing: $6.67 per month, plus three months free on the yearly plan

$6.67 per month, plus three months free on the yearly plan Provider website: www.expressvpn.com Pros: Excellent security & privacy

Incredibly fast connection speeds

Unlimited bandwidth ExpressVPN is the best VPN to stop ISP throttling, thanks to its strong digital security and blazing-fast speeds. It barely puts a dent in your browsing speed, and being our best VPN for streaming, it unblocks pretty much any streaming site. Using AES 256-bit encryption and a variety of VPN protocols, it ensures your activity stays private. Besides that, ExpressVPN uses a private domain name system (DNS) on every server to prevent DNS leaks. Doing so prevents your internet provider from seeing the type of websites you visit based on your browser’s DNS requests. Plus, ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy to put your mind at ease. It’s a little more expensive than the rest of our picks, but the value it offers more than makes up for the higher price tag. Read our ExpressVPN review for more information. 2. NordVPN NordVPN’s real forte is security, which comes in handy when bypassing ISP throttling. More details about NordVPN: Pricing: $4.13 per month on the two-year plan

$4.13 per month on the two-year plan Provider website: www.nordvpn.com Pros: Stellar security

Obfuscated servers

Smartplay technology Cons: Inconsistent speeds across locations NordVPN is another good VPN provider to defeat ISP throttling. With over 5,300 servers, NordVPN ensures you have a server that’s geographically close to you for faster connections. Though it doesn’t match ExpressVPN’s speed consistency over longer distances, it makes sure you can access any geoblocked content using the “smartplay” feature. NordVPN’s obfuscated servers conceal your VPN usage, making it look like you’re not using a VPN at all. Plus, most importantly, they make it impossible for the ISP to distinguish bandwidth-heavy traffic from simple web browsing. NordVPN is also our best VPN for torrenting, plus it’s more affordable than ExpressVPN. You can read more about it in our NordVPN review. 3. CyberGhost Besides helping you bypass data throttling, CyberGhost provides streaming- and torrenting-optimized servers for an excellent online experience. More details about CyberGhost: Pricing: $2.25 per month, plus three months free on the three-year plan

$2.25 per month, plus three months free on the three-year plan Provider website: www.cyberghostvpn.com Pros: Strong online security

Over 7,300 servers worldwide

Streaming & torrenting friendly servers

Affordable VPN Cons: Not particularly fast

Inconsistent access to streaming services, except Netflix CyberGhost is a cheap VPN solution to ISP throttling. It has more than 7,000 servers across 91 countries, with a special focus in the U.S., UK and Germany. CyberGhost offers many specialty servers, like the NoSpy servers, that deliver strong data encryption and greater anonymity to keep your traffic out of an ISP’s reach. CyberGhost also offers torrenting-optimized servers, which facilitate seamless and secure torrent downloads. However, one big disappointment is that in our testing, CyberGhost — despite its streaming-optimized servers — could access Netflix but not Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or BBC iPlayer. Read more about it in our CyberGhost review. Can You Use a Free VPN to Bypass ISP Throttling? Technically, yes, you can use a free VPN to get around ISP throttling, but only if you find a reliable free VPN, and those are hard to come by. You’ll rarely find a free VPN with security features to send your traffic via a truly secure tunnel. Some may sell your data to third parties or leak it on the internet, despite promising to never keep any user activity logs. That said, some VPNs, like Windscribe, offer reliable free plans. We vouch for Windscribe because of its security and high monthly data cap of 10GB, and we have no reason to doubt its no-logs policy, too. Our list of the best free VPN providers has other effective services, as well.