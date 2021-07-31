How to block your WhatsApp so it doesn’t spy on you – Sunday Vision

Keeping our information secure on the networks we use is extremely important, and although each app and platform has its own privacy policies, they provide tools for greater security.

This is the situation The WhatsApp It allows you to block the application and prevent anyone from taking your phone from it spy.

in a suffocation We explain step by step and in detail how to block You are The WhatsApp To keep you even more protected.

Messages, calls and video calls we make through the application The WhatsApp It is end-to-end encrypted, which means that only the person(s) you are communicating with can read and listen to what is being shared, as shown The WhatsApp Several times and so detailed on his site.

With more than 2 billion users around the world, according to its official website, the app Implemented its own privacy policies to keep them safe.

In the search to satisfy you and take care of the precious information you share in this way, the application has developed this security; However, what if someone took cell phone Unlocked and enter your application The WhatsApp To read your private messages or information of value to you, or even someone in your business or where you collaborate.

Therefore, the application through its settings allows you to implement security based on your fingerprint, preventing someone else from accessing your chats.

Lock your WhatsApp with your fingerprint

Taking advantage of this tool is very easy and it only takes a few minutes to save your messages, and to do that, follow these simple steps:

– Open your app The WhatsApp.

– Go to Settings, where you will find the “Account” section.

– Once in “Account”, you will find “Privacy”.

– Enter “privacy” and you will find the option that says “ban with a fingerprint.

Activate the optionban with a fingerprint.

– If necessary, touch the fingerprint sensor to confirm your identity.

Under this option, you can also choose how long you want the app to spend asking you to authenticate with your fingerprint, and the range is from instantly to half an hour.

Don’t forget to enable the fingerprint in your phone settings for the fingerprint function. The WhatsApp.

It’s important to keep in mind that this option is available on Android devices that have fingerprint sensors and Android version 6.0 or later compatible with Google’s fingerprint, the site explained.

Likewise, this feature is not available for Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, or Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Even if you enable this function to block someone spy Your chats will be able to answer calls from the app.

In case you decide to stop implementing this function, you can deactivate it with the same steps: by going to “Settings”, “Account” and “Privacy” where you can deactivate blocking With a fingerprint.

In this simple way, your messages and information sent through the app will remain protected with your fingerprint and no one will be able to spied on you.

