How The Tomorrow War Became The ‘It’s A Wonderful Life of Sci-Fi Action Movies’ – Den of Geek

“I wanted the aliens to feel ancient, so that had to do with texture,” explains McKay. “That had to do with flakiness and nicks and marks, just details in their flesh. I wanted them to feel hungry, so I wanted them to maybe have hollowed-out stomachs and sinewy arms. I wanted them to feel like they had an insatiable appetite. And I wanted them to have a feral intelligence. I wanted them to feel like they could communicate with each other, that they understood what they were saying to each other, that they would run plays in the way that coyotes and wolves could communicate with each other over distances and run in packs, and work together as teams to hunt down prey. When we set out to design them, those were some of the things I threw out to the artist.”

He continues, “On a side note, I wanted them to have some sort of offensive weapon, at some point,” he continues. “If they are going to take over the world, they are not going to take over the world necessarily just by biting or scratching people. And the fact that they multiply so fast, if they had a ritual that they did to multiply their kind… Those are the things that went into the design process, to come up with something that may never hit the bar of those amazing designs from Giger and Stan Winston, but I think that what we did, at the very least, make something you are going to truly look at as a character in this movie.”

McKay praises the cast and crew for bringing their A-game to set, each and ever day, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any obstacles. Production not only took place in Georgia, Atlanta, but on the frozen and dangerous terrains of Iceland. To begin with, getting a crane and equipment up a glacier can obviously be a practical nightmare.

“It takes you an hour and a half at minimum to get to your location,” McKay says. “At times, there’s the wind and you are fighting daylight. We shot in November, so you have six hours of daylight. You’ve got wind from one direction and then, suddenly, another direction. Ice is getting in everyone’s faces. It’s cold. Then, also, you have to be very careful where you walk because there are crevasses. If you step on one of those, you are gone. You disappear and you will never be seen ever again.

“Those things are challenging, but the fact that we had a great crew in Iceland, True North, made that thing possible,” he concludes. “We got a crane up a glacier that nobody had ever shot on before, so that was kind of amazing.”

The Tomorrow War premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, July 2.