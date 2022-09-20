How the public can visit the Queen’s grave after she is laid to rest in Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September with proceedings to start at 8am.

The day will be run to military precision and King Charles III confirmed it will be a bank holiday to give the nation a chance to grieve and show their respects.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred to the new state hearse to begin its journey to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest.

Her Majesty’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her mother and father are buried along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor

She will be buried there along with her husband, Prince Philip, whose coffin is being moved from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to be with his wife.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel is located in Windsor and is a part of St George’s Chapel and it lies beneath the chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds.

The chapel was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth in 1962 as a burial place for her father who died 10 years before.

St George’s Chapel is usually open to the public and is available when you purchase tickets to Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

The Queen will be buried next to her late husband Prince Philip

However, all royal properties are currently closed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth and a reopening date is yet to be confirmed.

Usually, the castle is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but is open the rest of the week and St George’s Chapel is open for visitors on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4:15pm.

On the day of the funeral, King Charles will once again lead his family in a march behind the Queen’s coffin as it is moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am for the Queen’s funeral service.

King Charles will lead the family march on the day of the funeral

He will walk with the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and behind the quartet will be the Queen’s grandsons Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

The group will be followed by the Queen’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

A 123-year-old gun carriage will carry the monarch’s coffin during the procession, which will be towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

