how-the-garbage-industry-outperformed-the-market-–.

In 2019, the North American waste management market reached $208 billion. Thanks to advancements in modern chemistry and support from municipal governments, landfills have seen astonishing financial success in recent years, raking in millions of dollars in profit. So how exactly are landfills turning a profit out of garbage and just how much money can be made? Watch the video to find out.

15:10 Thu, Jul 22 20218:06 AM EDT