how-the-conflict-in-tigray-is-fraying-ethiopia’s-finances

25:15
From: Counting the Cost
The conflict in the north has cost $2.5bn, the dollar has sunk and international investors are staying away.
17 Jul 2021
Can Bitcoin help power El Salvador's economic growth?
26:00
Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America
26:00
What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?
25:50
How China's ageing population may topple its economic ambitions
25:50
