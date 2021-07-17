Home WORLD NEWS How the conflict in Tigray is fraying Ethiopia’s finances
How the conflict in Tigray is fraying Ethiopia’s finances

From: Counting the Cost

The conflict in the north has cost $2.5bn, the dollar has sunk and international investors are staying away.

17 Jul 2021

