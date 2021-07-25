how-the-anthony-miller-trade-impacts-wide-receiver-battle-at-bears-training-camp

The Chicago Bears made headlines when news leaked that they’re trading fourth-year wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, for what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says is the two teams swapping late-round draft picks.

The writing has certainly been on the wall for Miller this offseason amid rumors about the Bears shopping him and the new weapons they brought in with Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and rookie Dazz Newsome.

Miller showed flashes of his potential over the last three years, but he was never able to consistently put it together. His ejection in the wild-card playoff game seemed to be the final straw for the Bears.

Now that Miller’s time in Chicago is done, it’s time to look ahead at what this Bears receivers room will be in 2021. Heading into training camp, one of the most intriguing position battles taking place is at the receiver, where there are four roster spots up for grabs behind Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, who are virtual locks.

But how does the Miller trade impact the competition at receiver?

Following impressive offseason for Goodwin and Byrd, they’re favorites to lock down a roster spot. That also includes Newsome, who was rehabbing from a broken collarbone and is expected to be a big special teams contributor. That leaves veterans Javon Wims and Riley Ridley on the outside looking in.

Miller’s departure is the best possible thing that could’ve happened to Wims and Ridley, who suddenly have a clearer path to the 53-man roster as Miller’s roster spot is now up for grabs.

While no one’s spots are guaranteed, outside of Robinson and Mooney, it feels like that final receiver roster spot will come down to Wims and Ridley, who are facing their most important training camp and preseason of their careers.

Right now, the favorite to win that final spot is Wims, simply for the fact that he’s seen more reps than Ridley, who was been a healthy scratch for most of his career with the Bears.

But the receiver battle just got a lot more interesting.

