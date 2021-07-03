how-sunday-igboho-ordered-purchase-of-guns-for-yoruba-youths-[video]

A video of Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has surfaced on the social media, where he was seen talking to some community leaders to buy guns for their youths.

Sunday Igboho, who is now wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly being in possession of fire arms and ammunitions, said in the video that no government can stop anybody from bearing arms this time.

Igboho, on Friday, said he has been protecting himself with traditional powers and not with guns.

However, his words in the video appears to be in sharp contrast with the claim that he only protects himself with spiritual powers.

In the video, the self-acclaimed activist said the guns are to protect themselves and not to rob.

He declared that anybody caught with a gun should tell the authorities that he was the one who gave it to him.

While encouraging people to buy guns for their youths, Sunday Igboho stated that he would help those who do not know where to buy a gun to get it.

“Those who don’t have guns, contribute money and buy guns for them. I am saying it. You can video me. If they don’t know where to buy gun, I will help them to buy it. Buy guns for them. No government can say nobody should carry guns this time. If they are caught with the guns, they should tell them (the authorities) that I, Igboho gave the guns to them. This video, post it that ‘Igboho bought guns for us’. They should not steal. The guns we bought are to protect ourselves. And we will fortify them with charms,” Adeyemo boasted.

See the video: