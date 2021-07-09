How Stellantis is positioning its 14 brands for an EV future – Automotive News Europe

The rapid transition to electrification has presented a challenge for marketers: How do you reposition decades of brand equity built on traditional automotive values for a new greener, cleaner world?
Volkswagen’s “Voltswagen” controversy showed that it’s a delicate task.
Stellantis tackled the subject on Thursday, presenting slogans, or mission statements, that sum up each of its 14 brands’ electric ambitions, as part of a comprehensive presentation on its electrification road map.
The task is also to carve out space for each of those brands in two main markets, Europe and the U.S.
Analyst Philippe Houchois of Jefferies gave Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares positive marks on the presentation, noting that Stellantis’ “clear brand differentiation” would “limit overlap and support the upcoming rationalization of European distribution by 2023, opening the way to more direct selling and multi-brand dealers.”
Overall, “The EV Day should have put to rest lingering concerns that Stellantis lagged industry electrification,” Houchois said. “We found industrial strategy consistent with peers, product launches in sync with different market pace, and capital spending consistent with historical capital efficiency.”
Here are the new slogans, and what they say about each brand’s electrified future:
Alfa Romeo: “From 2024, Alfa becomes Alfa e-Romeo,” with the serpent becoming a power plug. The premium brand, which underperformed under Fiat Chrysler, has a new CEO, Jean-Philippe Imperato, and will add new, electrified models in the coming years.
DS Automobiles: “The art of travel, magnified.” The premium brand launched in 2014 by promoting “French savoir-faire” and craftsmanship. It will be a part of Stellantis’ premium group with Alfa Romeo and Lancia.
Lancia: “The most elegant way to protect the planet.” The Italian brand is something of a blank slate, with three models in the pipeline and ambitions to expand outside of its current sole market, Italy. The slogan suggests “elegance” will define its position in the Stellantis premium group.
Maserati: “The best in performance luxury, electrified.” The highest-priced Stellantis brand has just rolled out the MC20 supercar, which will have a full-electric version in two years.
Opel/Vauxhall: “Green is the new cool.” The German automaker has ramped up its electrification, by announcing it will become full-electric only by 2028 in Europe, and enter the Chinese marked as an EV brand.
Peugeot: “Turning sustainable mobility into quality time.” PSA Group’s flagship brand has been a leader in electrification; new CEO Linda Jackson says the next model generation will focus on increasing human productivity, suggesting an autonomous future.
Fiat: “It’s only green when it’s green for all.” The iconic Italian mass-market brand has just dipped into electrification with the New 500, but affordability will be central to future EV models.
Abarth: “Heating up people, but not the planet.” The high-performance Fiat sub-brand does not yet have any electrified models, but the slogan indicates that it will.
Citroen: “Citroen electric: Well-being for all!” In recent years, the French mass-market brand has emphasized comfort and quirky styling. Its recent electrification push started with a single plug-in hybrid SUV, but this year has launched a full-electric version of the C4 compact.
Commercial vehicles: “The global leader in e-commercial vehicles.” Peugeot, Citroen and Opel have the most complete lineup of full-electric vans in Europe, and together the three brands have a dominant market share.
Jeep: “Zero emission freedom.” The rugged American brand is now fully electrified in Europe with plug-in hybrids. Teaser images showed this week point to full-electric Jeeps by 2025.
Ram: “Built to serve a sustainable planet.” Ram is lagging competition from Ford, GM and startups in announcing a full-electric pickup, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares suggested that the brand will be more than ready when there is a critical market mass in the U.S., by 2024.
Chrysler: “Clean technology for a new generation of families.” Little was said about Chrysler, which in recent years has sold only minivans in the U.S. Its slogan indicates that it will focus on spacious models on the STLA Large EV platform – but not necessarily vans.
Dodge: “Tear up the streets…not the planet.” Stellantis acknowledged that the brand’s 800 hp, gasoline-fueled V8 muscle cars won’t be easily replicated by EVs — but Dodge will offer an “eMuscle” car by 2024.