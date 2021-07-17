how-should-we-adapt-to-extreme-weather-caused-by-climate-change?

From: Inside Story
Scientists warn wildfires, floods and heatwaves are becoming the norm.
Land can be our greatest ally in fighting climate change, but first we need to restore it to full health.
Why are most media outlets not giving the climate emergency the 24/7 coverage they provided for the COVID-19 pandemic?
Mass fish deaths have been observed with ecological experts warning of a possible disease outbreak such as cholera.