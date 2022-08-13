Home Uncategorized How should we adapt to climate change?
How should we adapt to climate change?

by News
Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds

From: Inside Story

Scientists say intense droughts, wildfires and heatwaves are the new reality.

“Adapting to climate change is no longer an option. It’s an obligation.”

That’s the warning from France’s green transition minister as people in Europe experience droughts, wildfires and heatwaves.

The European Drought Observatory has recorded water shortages on more than half the continent. Meteorologists have warned this could be the worst drought in 500 years.

Temperature records have been broken in many European countries. Hot and dry conditions are fanning the flames of wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal.

So how do we prepare our cities and change our behaviour to cope with extreme weather patterns?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Giulio Boccaletti – visiting senior fellow, Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change

Clare Farrell – co-founder, Extinction Rebellion

Ilan Kelman – professor of disasters and health, University College London

Published On 13 Aug 2022

