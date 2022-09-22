How royal Fab Four supported each other after Queen’s death including Meghan’s sweet gesture

The Royal Family all came together to support one another following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with the ‘Fab Four’ publicly reuniting for the first time since 2020.

Prince William, 40, Kate Middleton, 40, Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, put their differences aside and surprised Royal fans when they emerged from the same car ready to greet crowds outside Windsor Castle on 10 September.

Reports of tension between the two couples began to circulate after Harry and Meghan stepped down from Royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.

However, the death of their beloved grandmother appears to have brought the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex back together, and it appears that they’ve been supporting each other.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting each other following the Queen’s death

(Image: Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The two Royal couples appeared to have settled their differences as they took part in a walkabout at Windsor Castle on 10 September, and it’s been reported that Prince William took matters into his own hands and offered an olive branch to the Sussexes ahead of the appearance.

Speaking after the walkabout, a royal source said: “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” as reported by the Mirror.

Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan’s biographer, also tweeted that William had made the decision “in the eleventh hour.”

The foursome appeared to be relaxed in each other’s company and Harry and William later shared a touching moment.

As their walkabout came to an end, the two couples made their way towards the car that was waiting for them and William could be heard asking his younger brother: “Are you coming in our car?” William and Kate got in the front two seats while Meghan and Harry took seats in the rear.

The two couples read tributes together outside Windsor Castle

The two brothers put on a united front again at the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September and they appeared to share a second touching moment at the Committal Service.

Photographs taken of the Royals as they waited show Harry distancing himself from the group, which included his father, King Charles, along the Earl of Snowdon, Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duke of Gloucester.

However, William appeared to hang back to speak to his brother, which according to body language expert Judi James, could be a sign that they are attempting to mend their relationship.

She told the Mirror: “Harry looks physically excluded or sidelined in this grouping with some royals gathering around Charles while the others stand with the Earl of Snowdon, almost with their backs turned to Harry.”

William appeared to hang back and chat to his younger brother outside Windsor Castle

Judi added: “William does seem to have hung back slightly here, which could hopefully be prompted by empathy and the brothers might just be looking in each others’ direction and even speaking, even if their body language is not mirrored as usual.

“Hopefully these images outside do signal a breakthrough in terms of the sibling relationship and once the funeral is over and there is no risk of dragging sibling soap operas into the spotlight there might be one last sign of some sort of a reunion.”

Elsewhere at the funeral, Meghan shared a sweet moment with her niece, Princess Charlotte, seven, as they left Westminster Abbey together alongside Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and Prince George.

The Duchess appeared to give Charlotte a reassuring smile as they exited the venue, with many Royal fans picking up on the touching gesture.

Later on, during the Queen’s service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Harry was seated next to Charlotte, and the doting uncle gave her smile as they got ready for the ceremony.

Meghan could be seen offering a comforting smile to her niece, Princess Charlotte at the funeral

(Image: ITV)

The foursome put their differences aside and put on a united front

(Image: 2022 Getty Images)

Despite coming together over recent weeks and appearing to put their differences aside, whether the two Royal couples have healed their rift remains to be seen.

It was reported that William and Kate had struck a ‘truce’ with the Sussexes before Her Majesty’s funeral but whether it was temporary is unknown.

US TV host Gayle King, who is close to Meghan, recently spoke out about how both couples have made effort to “make this right”.

The Royal couples were once close

Speaking after the Queen’s funeral, Gayle said: ” There have been efforts on both sides … to sort of make this right.

“Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?

“I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

