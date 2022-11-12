How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ private school celebrates Christmas

November 12, 2022 – 07:56 GMT

Sophie Hamilton

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook in Berkshire – here’s how the school celebrates Christmas

Christmas is coming and that means oodles of fun for the three royal children of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

MORE: 10 rarely seen photos of King Charles doting on baby sons William and Harry

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the prestigious private school Lambrook in Berkshire, and a look on the school’s website and Instagram has revealed how the school celebrates the festive period.

WATCH: The royal Christmas Pudding recipe!

Most primary schools hold Christmas fairs featuring an array of stalls – from gifts to buy, jolly games to partake in and the all-important meeting Santa Claus in his grotto – and Lambrook is the same.

The schools website says: “Lambrook has a very active Parent Teacher Committee (LPTC) who play a central role at the school; welcoming new parents, sharing information, leading fundraising efforts and running community events throughout the year. “These events are incredibly popular and include a Christmas Fair, a Quiz Night and a Summer Party or Ball.”

No doubt the three royal children will have a wonderful time at the fair should they attend.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ surprising school activity revealed

George, Louis and Charlotte on their first day at Lambrook

Lambrook also puts on several Christmas concerts with the pupils, and we imagine George, Charlotte and Louis will be involved in their respective classes. Charlotte and George attend Lambrook’s Prep School while Louis is in the Pre-Prep department.

On the school’s Instagram page, a 2021 post about its Christmas concerts says: “With our Middle School Advent Services last week, Our Upper School Concert on Saturday, Year 3 Advent Service yesterday and the wonderful Reception Christmas Play this morning, Christmas has well and truly arrived at Lambrook.”

We do hope little Louis stars in the Reception Christmas Play; he’ll look so cute and his parents Kate and William will surely be so proud.

LOOK: 46 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

The prestigious Lambrook School

The school also has its own ‘Lambrook 12 Days of Christmas’ which is shares on its social media. Last year’s post read: “Starring our pupils, staff and sung by the performing arts team, we hope you enjoy discovering something new behind the closed doors each day.”

In 2021, then then-Cambridge family celebrated Christmas at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, with other members of the Middleton family thought to have joined them. The property reportedly houses ten bedrooms, so there is plenty of space for guests.

This year, following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s likely that William, Kate and their children may spend Christmas Day with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

–