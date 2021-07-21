how-police-nabbed-cab-driver-during-robbery-operation-in-edo

A 38-year-old cab driver, Monday David, who is suspected to be an armed robber, has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command.

The suspect is alleged to be a member of a three-man armed robbery gang terrorising Ikpoba Hill and environs in Benin city the state capital.

It was gathered that David and his gang specialise in attacking and robbing Point of Sales outlets (POS) with Audi 80 car while pretending to be customers.

It was further gathered that the suspect was arrested after some residents who witnessed the robbery raised the alarm which attracted some members of the vigilantes who were close by.

Reacting on the development, Edo State Police Public Relations officer, SP Bello Kontongs, said the police is working on how to arrest the fleeing members of the gang while maintaining that the suspect will be charged to court for armed robbery.