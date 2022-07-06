How police attempted to detain me while demanding my client’s bail – Lawyer, Maduabuchi Idam

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Maduabuchi Idam, has narrated how men of the Nigeria Police Force manhandled him while visiting his clients detained unlawfully.

Idam said police officers attached to the Effab Metropolis Police Outpost, opposite National Open University, NOUN, in Dutse, Dawaki area of Abuja, prevented him from leaving the station after visiting his clients who were detained.

He said his clients, two Nigerians and two Chinese, were arrested for dealing in donkey meat and skin by policemen from the outpost.

The suspects Nuhu, Abdul, Shen, and Zou were arrested and incarcerated for 14 days without trial.

Idam argued that the matter over the legality of trading in donkey meat and skin was still in court.

Narrating his ordeal, Idam, on June 30, 2022, said he visited the police outpost to request administrative bail for his clients.

Upon sighting him, Idam said the Investigation Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the case Mohammad, charged at him for trying to release those allegedly involved in an illegal business.

Idam said Mohammad ordered other policemen to lock the post’s gate upon his entrance while vowing to detain him till the next day.

Speaking with bioreports, the activist lawyer said: “Following my clients Mararaban Idah Donkey Meat and Skin Dealers Association instructions, I visited the said police Outpost around 1:30 pm on June 30, 2022, to request for administrative bail of four of my clients (two Nigerians and two Chinese Nationals) who have been incarcerated for over 14 days without trial on the alleged offences of trading on donkey skins.





“The two Nigerians Nuhu and Abdul, were arrested in far away Mararaban Idah, Kaduna State, and brought to the Police Outpost in Dawaki, Abuja. Whereas, the two Chinese nationals were arrested in their home in Jabi, Abuja FCT, on the mere suspicion that they were donkey skin dealers. An allegation which they have long denied.

“Interestingly, the two Chinese nationals (Shen and Zou) were some time in January 2022 arrested and detained for about a month in Central Police Station Abuja and later released without trial, after a series of inhuman and degrading treatment.

“The Investigating Police Officer directed me to wait for his ‘Oga’ one DSP Adebayo; I told him I preferred to use the opportunity to quickly attend a very brief meeting before he gets to the station since I don’t know how long it will take him to be in the station. Meanwhile, he reluctantly obliged to give me a call once the Oga arrived at the station.

“Just within a few minutes, I left the station; I was alerted that the ‘Oga’ had been informed of my visit, and he had directed that I should come back and wait for him. I quickly returned to the station as directed.

“To my chagrin, the very moment I stepped into the station from the gate, the said IPO, Mohammad Balarabe, retorted at me from the entrance of the police station where he was standing in a very embarrassing manner ” who are those sending you to come and demand for the bail of people who are into illegal business” “today you must give us a statement on the whereabouts of those who sent you to this station” “We need to arrest all of them and their partners” ” officer take him inside let him give you a statement under caution, thereafter he will look for someone to bail him, he will not leave this place today, he must sleep here today.”

“I was lost in the middle of those statements and directives. In my confused state, I feigned ignorance of the fact that I was the one being referred to, not until the officer he had given instructions attempted to grab me. At this point, it was clear to me that I was in for yet another police bruhaha despite my very unprovoked approach. Hence, I quickly reminded the policeman that I am a lawyer duly called to the Nigerian Bar and have not become a suspect for coming to offer my professional service to my clients.

“At this point, the IPO quickly instructed other officers in the station to block the gate against me in other to prevent me from exiting or escaping, as he insisted that I must spend a night in the station that day. The gates were manned by the officers as directed.

“With shaky and jittery hands, I managed to compose a distress Whatsapp message to my partner, Benson Aigbojie, and to the Human Right Committee NBA Bwari Branch, where I am a member; soliciting for rescue.”

Idam said members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, stormed the police outpost following his distress message.

bioreports learnt that the head of the police outpost, DSP Adebayo Jogojogo, ordered that Idam should be detained because he wrote a petition against him and his men.

“Thankfully, the rescue team comprising of about 20 lawyers, including the NBA chairman Bwari Branch, his Vice Chairman and others, quickly intervened around 7 pm to the Police Outpost for my rescue.

“Shortly after their arrival, the said ‘Oga’ surfaced from nowhere apparently, he was the person that sanctioned my ordeal and his reason for this, was that we (my self and Aigbojie) had authored a petition against him and others for which he is currently undergoing investigation for.

“I was eventually released around 8:12 pm, following the timely intervention of the Chairman, NBA, Bwari Branch,” he said.

When bioreports reached out to the head of the police outpost, Jogojogo, threatened to arrest Idam.

Jogojogo told our correspondent that Idam had failed to return suspects whom he secured an administrative bail.

He vowed to arrest Idam and work towards the revocation of his licence.

According to Jogojogo: “I don’t know him as a lawyer because he has never shown any identity card as a lawyer. Wearing a gown or wig does not make you a lawyer.

“He always comes to the Outpost and requests for bail of suspects arrested for trading and killing donkeys which is prohibited by the law.

“He is my suspect; he usually comes and releases all our suspects and doesn’t bring them back. He came for another suspect and I told my men to detain him, and he called all the lawyers in Abuja who begged me to allow him to leave so he would come the second day.

“I’m looking for him; if he is with you, I will come over and arrest him.

“He is a Nigerian citizen; I can arrest him. I worked in Supreme Court before I left; I was the Second-In-Command to the DPO, I was the DCO 1, and all the Supreme Court judges know me.

“I have prerequisite knowledge of common and Sharia law because I read law. He knows nothing, which is why he runs up and down. He should come and challenge me physically, I have told him to take me to court, but he can’t.

“I want to arrest him, after which I will write to NBA and the Supreme Court to seize his certificate; that’s why he is running up and down.”