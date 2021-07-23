Another pastor, who was among the 40 recently sacked pastors by the Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church, has explained how pastors who were graduates got N38,000 as salaries.

The pastor noted that the gross salary was N53,000 but they were paid N38,000 as the rest was supposed to cover for pension and housing allowance.







The victim, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, noted that the money deducted for pensions was not even remitted to their bank accounts until their sack and outrage went viral.

He said, “Oyedepo and his senior Pastors knew they would sack us before employing us. That was why they gave us employment on probation. Someone went online to post lies in support of the church that the recently sacked pastors were being paid N80,000 and house rent of N150,000.

“I will just say a little here; no employed pastor was paid N80,000 in the church. The highest salary is for degree holders which is N53,000 and, this N53,000 is not the net salary at the end of the month. The pastor will only receive N38,000 at the end of the month; N6,000 goes to the pension account and N9,000 goes to house rent account.

“It is very funny that the pastors, we honoured, could keep the money they removed from our salaries in their personal bank accounts for long without paying into our pension accounts. It was when they sacked us that they started paying into the pension accounts. Imagine that.

His comment followed a revelation by Peter Godwin, a former pastor of the church who was also affected by the sack for not generating enough money in his branch.

Godwin in a trending video seen by bioreports had said he was employed on the 28th of August 2020.

























He claimed he was invited with about 40 colleagues by the state pastor on July 1, 2021, and were sacked over low income in their branches.

Godwin, however, failed to mention the name of the state.

He had said, “Actually, by the special grace of God, our father in this great assembly, Living Faith Church received a mandate from the Lord to plant 10,000 churches in Nigeria and by the special grace of God, I was privileged to be one of the pastors that were employed on the 28th of August, 2020, that was last year.

“So after that, I started working, engaging myself in the work of the Lord. I tried my possible best to make sure I win souls for Christ but unfortunately, on the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see me, so I thought I was the only one. I was surprised, so I went to his office.

“When I got there, I saw other pastors too, over 40 of them, so I joined them. A few minutes later, we were issued a letter. I opened the content of the letter to see what was there and I saw that it was a sack letter.”