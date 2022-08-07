By

Jaewon Kang

| Photographs by Miranda Harple for The Wall Street Journal

Supermarket chain Karns Foods says it is getting ready for a recession.

The family-run company in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is carrying more low-cost food brands and dropping some expensive products altogether. The grocer removed quart-size heavy cream products from some stores as they became more expensive and put less expensive store brands and smaller packages on shelves instead.

Resume Subscription

We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.

You will be charged
$ + tax
(if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal.
You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call
Customer Service.
You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms.
You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling
Customer Service.

Please click confirm to resume now.