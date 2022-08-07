https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-one-grocery-chain-in-pennsylvania-is-preparing-for-a-downturn-11659883423
Karns, like other retailers, is navigating higher costs for labor, transportation and materials that have been squeezing its margins.
Karns Foods says it is readjusting prices weekly and dropping some products as consumers become more cost-conscious and recession fears grow
By
Jaewon Kang
| Photographs by Miranda Harple for The Wall Street Journal
Supermarket chain Karns Foods says it is getting ready for a recession.
The family-run company in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is carrying more low-cost food brands and dropping some expensive products altogether. The grocer removed quart-size heavy cream products from some stores as they became more expensive and put less expensive store brands and smaller packages on shelves instead.
