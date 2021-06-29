How old is Gregg Leakes? All about the reality star as wife NeNe Leakes reveals his cancer has returned – Sportskeeda

NeNe Leakes, the wife of Gregg Leakes, recently revealed that her husband’s cancer has returned. She revealed the news during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand on June 28th.

NeNe Leakes revealed to the host that Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018. He is currently in the hospital after recently undergoing surgery.

Gregg Leakes’ age and more

Born on August 18th, 1954, Gregg Leakes is 66 years old. He is a consultant and real estate investor from Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Gregg Leakes is more popularly known as the husband of NeNe Leakes. He has also been featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and has appeared with his wife on the MasterChef Celebrity Showdown and Tag Team Challenge.

Gregg Leakes has a net worth of $4 million. He acquired this net worth due to his twenty years of experience in investing in the real estate market of Atlanta, Georgia

Gregg Leakes met NeNe Leakes in 1996. She was working as an exotic dancer in Atlanta. They tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed their first son Brett on February 22nd, 1999.

The couple divorced in 2011 and reconciled in 2013. And they remarried on June 22nd, 2013, at Atlanta’s InterContinental Buckhead Hotel. The nuptials were also documented for the seven-episode special “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding” that aired on Bravo in September 2013.

When Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, he underwent chemotherapy after trying some holistic remedies like alkaline water and a vegan diet.

Gregg Leakes’ illness also took a toll on his marriage, and he and his wife NeNe Leakes started to sleep in different bedrooms. He was also treated for his cancer in May 2019.

Gregg Leakes and NeNe Leakes became American Cancer Society Ambassadors in early 2019. While battling cancer, Gregg Leakes also launched a website can-sir.org that sold merchandise that benefited the American Cancer Society.

Gregg Leakes has again been diagnosed with cancer. NeNe Leakes mentioned during the Instagram live that it is difficult, and it has taken a toll on her husband. She also said that she puts on a brave face, but she spends her moments in the bedroom, usually alone.

