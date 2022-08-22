Home Business How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye
Business

How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

by News
8 views
how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffett’s-eye

As the pandemic set in, investors including Warren Buffett ditched shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. Now, the oil-and-gas producer is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, and a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

More than two years after selling off its common shares of Occidental, Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is the company’s largest shareholder with about 20% of its stock, according to recent filings, and Mr. Buffett received regulatory approval Friday to buy up to 50%.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Intel, Brookfield Sign $30 Billion Deal to Finance...

Saudis, Allies Open Door to Oil-Output Cut to...

Biden Plans Student-Loan Announcement Wednesday

Global Economies Flash Warning of Sharp Slowdown

Macy’s Cuts Full-Year Earnings Outlook

McDonald’s Adds Three New Directors to Board

Pfizer, BioNTech Seek FDA Authorization for Updated Covid-19...

British Airways to Cut Over 10,000 Flights

Ben & Jerry’s Directors Lose Request for Injunction...

Deep-Sea Mining Is Close to Reality Despite Environmental...

Leave a Reply