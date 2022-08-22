how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffett’s-eye

As the pandemic set in, investors including Warren Buffett ditched shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. Now, the oil-and-gas producer is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, and a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

More than two years after selling off its common shares of Occidental, Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is the company’s largest shareholder with about 20% of its stock, according to recent filings, and Mr. Buffett received regulatory approval Friday to buy up to 50%.