How Nollywood actor, Emma Buchi was killed, locked up in Delta apartment – Police

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of Nollywood actor, Prince Abuchi Ikpo, popularly known as Emma Buchi, who was found dead in his apartment in Asaba, Delta State.

It was earlier reported that Ikpo was reportedly murdered in cold blood by his personal assistant, Sunny.

The news of his sad demise was announced on Facebook by his friend, Melody Obia, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Melody, the decomposing corpse of the actor was found in his apartment recently and it’s alleged that he was killed by his PA who carted away all his belongings. Read here.

Confirming Ikpo’s death, the state police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said that the actor was killed in his house and locked up till his body was found.

“The body was found at his apartment near Jesus Save area, Asaba, on Monday. They killed him and locked the dead body inside the house. No much details on this yet”. Edafe said.

Meanwhile, a friend of the deceased actor, Melody Obia, has shared pictures of the actor’s alleged killer and appealed to anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact her, the actor’s family or the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).