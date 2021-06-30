How Nigerian students can study in Germany – Ukëhajdaraj

The first step towards studying in Germany is setting your mind to it, says Gent Ukëhajdaraj from Erudera, a platform that provides study destination guide.

He explains that there are many reasons why studying in Germany is an excellent idea, including the fact that the country has exceptional universities and boasts of over 500 schools where Nigerian students can get a degree from. there are 587 schools and universities that offer study programs in Germany, according to Erudera,

He says Germany is also highly renowned for its innovation, research, and technology, which means whatever program one decides to pursue, you will receive world-class education and qualifications valued by employers worldwide.

‘‘To top it all off, German university education is affordable (most public universities charge no tuition fees, only administrative fees). Universities in Germany generally ask students to submit what is known as Hochschulzugangsberechtigung (HZB), also known as ‘higher education entrance qualification’.

Ukëhajdaraj expalins that students from outside the EU may have to go through a one-year preparatory course known as Studienkolleg because qualifications from outside of the EU are usually not recognized in Germany.

‘‘After completing Studienkolleg, students have to pass the Feststellungsprüfung entrance examination to be eligible for admission to German universities.

‘‘Language requirements are also an essential part of the admission process. Since German is the language of instruction in most programs in Germany, you will be required to provide proof of German/English proficiency.

‘‘Nigerian students wishing to study in Germany will need to apply for a student visa before being allowed to enter the country. You can apply for your student visa at the German embassy/consulate in your Abuja or Lagos. German authorities will ask that you submit a set of documents proving your student visa eligibility.

‘‘Apart from the personal identification documents (valid passport and photographs), academic transcripts, and completed application forms, as a Nigerian student you will also need to meet a few crucial requirements.

‘‘The German embassy/consulate in your home country will ask that you submit proof of admission to your university of choice. Along with your secondary school leaving certificate or original WAEC-certificate and personal documents, you will also have to include the official letter of acceptance from your chosen university.

‘‘You should begin the visa application process as soon as you receive the acceptance letter to your degree program, Studienkolleg, or preparatory Germany language course.

‘‘Financial stability is crucial if you wish to study in Germany. The German authorities want to make sure that you can support yourself financially during your studies in Germany. A blocked bank account is the easiest way to do this and many international students choose this form of proving financial means to the German authorities. As of January 2021, you must have a total of €10,332 in your German blocked account.

‘‘In addition to the university admission requirements, the visa application process also requires you to show proof of language proficiency.

‘‘For German-taught or mixed language programs: DSH, TestDaF, or Goethe Institute German Language Diploma (GDS). For English-taught of mixed language programs: IELTS or TOEFL. Specific score requirements will vary depending on the program’’.