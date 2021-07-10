How much the Snapdragon Insiders Phone will cost in India and China – gizmochina

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will be sold in a number of key markets including China and India. Ahead of its availability in August, the device has now been listed on the ASUS online store for India and China along with their respective prices.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders (or Snapdragon Insiders Phone) sold in India and China will have the same specifications as the models sold in other regions, so buyers will also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

According to the listings, the phone will sell for ₹111,990 in India which converts to about $1500, the same price the device will go for in the U.S. For those in China, the price tag is ￥9,999 (~$1543). While it is interesting to see that those in India won’t be paying more, the fact is that they will be getting less than the other regions.

For starters, the phone will ship with a slower 30W charger (Qualcomm’s site says it is a 35W charger) compared to the Quick Charge 5 65W charger other regions will be getting. Also, the ASUS store listing doesn’t mention the pair of premium earbuds among the items in the box which means it won’t be included.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and packs a 4000mAh battery capacity that can charge at up to 65W. The phone has a 64MP + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup on the rear and a 24MP camera in front. It also has stereo speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual SIM support. When it starts shipping, it will run a stock version of Android 11 out of the box.

