how-much-the-house-has-voted-remotely-during-covid

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) recently worked from home and voted by proxy after having knee replacement surgery, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she will extend the practice for all members into August.

Why it matters: Congress instituted the system — allowing members to assign someone else to vote for them — as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. Since then, its use in the House has vacillated, according to data from the House Clerk collected by the Brookings Institution.

Proxy voting has let members vote if they couldn’t or chose not to show up in person because of COVID-19 or didn’t want to return to the Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack, as Brookings researchers note.

It’s also allowed lawmakers to cast a vote while dealing with long- and short-term health issues or while on family leave.

By the numbers: As of June 23, 43 members had active vote-by-proxy letters.

At the peak, 138 members had active letters.

