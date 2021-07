how-much-money-each-pga-tour-player-earned-at-the-3m-open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Champ.

The 26-year-old earned his third PGA Tour win on Sunday, claiming the 2021 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, at 15-under-par. Champ shot a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to beat Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel all by two shots thanks to a clutch approach shot on his final hole.

Champ will take home the top prize of $1,188,000, with the three runners up each earning $499,400.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 3M Open.

