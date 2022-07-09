how-much-could-it-cost-to-rebuild-ukraine?

Western leaders and the private sector met to discuss how to rebuild Ukraine, even as the war with Russia continues.

The challenge of rebuilding a nation, post-conflict, is a complex one. Businesses, as well as politicians, have a crucial role to play, and billions of dollars are at stake.

When rebuilding Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, which nations and firms will benefit from an economic rescue deal?

We look at who the financial winners might be and examine previous failures by governments and private investors to successfully rebuild a fragile war-torn country.