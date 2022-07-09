Home WORLD NEWS How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?
WORLD NEWS

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

by News
2 views
how-much-could-it-cost-to-rebuild-ukraine?
From: Counting the Cost

Western leaders and the private sector met to discuss how to rebuild Ukraine, even as the war with Russia continues.

The challenge of rebuilding a nation, post-conflict, is a complex one. Businesses, as well as politicians, have a crucial role to play, and billions of dollars are at stake.

When rebuilding Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, which nations and firms will benefit from an economic rescue deal?

We look at who the financial winners might be and examine previous failures by governments and private investors to successfully rebuild a fragile war-torn country.

Published On 9 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as monsoon rains...

US’s Blinken raises China’s ‘alignment with Russia’ on...

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur loses to Rybakina of Kazakhstan...

Amnesty India rubbishes ED allegations; says govt curbing...

BJP’s terror links need high level probe, answers...

Amit Shah chaired North Zonal Council meeting in...

Shinzo Abe’s killer a product of Agnipath-like scheme:...

Moscow creates ‘true hell’ in eastern Ukraine offensive:...

France in Focus: Flirting with the far right

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Leave a Reply