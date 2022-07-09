“How much be the company?” – Netizens raise eyebrow after Influencer Papaya signed a 50-Million Naira with a beauty brand.

Popular social media celebrity, Raheem Abike Halimah otherwise known as Papaya Ex has bagged a multi-million naira endorsement deal with a Beauty brand.

Photos making the rounds on social media shows Abike who was all smiles, sealing the deal and also brandishing the gigantic cheque that disclosed the amount she was paid for the gig.

Sharing the announcement on her story, Papaya revealed that 4 years ago, she slid into their DM to beg them to “model for free” and now in 2022, they texted.

However, some Nigerians on social media are finding it hard to believe a company can rollout 50M to pay a brand ambassador and they raised some questions via the comment section;

See some reactions below;

iizzyypp2.0 wrote;

Osino 50m? Company worth reach 10m?

per4.19282 wrote;

This ppl too dey lie how much the owner of the company get and the company

susulata wrote;

How much is the whole brand?



And how much is their ROI yearly?