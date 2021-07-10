how-microsoft-has-kept-windows-on-top-for-two-decades-–.

If you own a PC, chances are it’s running Windows, the operating system that Microsoft has offered since 1985.

Even with people buying modern Macs with energy-sipping Arm chips, and even with some students and corporate workers picking up Chromebooks during the pandemic, Windows still holds on 83% market share for personal computers, according to technology industry research company Gartner. It’s been in the pole position uninterrupted since Gartner kept keeping track in 2000, and probably for at least a decade before that as well.

Today Windows represents 14% of Microsoft’s total revenue, and historically Windows has been more profitable than other parts of the $2 trillion company. When Windows grows, Microsoft benefits.

So the company is once again refreshing Windows with the announcement of Windows 11 on June 24. New system requirements might cause some people to purchase new PCs capable of running Windows 11, and that would boost Microsoft’s Windows franchise.