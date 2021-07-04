How men of God planned to frame me for kidnap, murder – Prophet Iginla [VIDEO]

Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder, Champions International Ministry, has raised an alarm over a plot to frame him up for kidnap and murder.

Iginla alleged that the plot by some very powerful men of God was aimed at sending him to jail.

The cleric disclosed that the powerful syndicate being sponsored by high ranking pastors colluded with some ex-staff of his ministry who were sacked “over gross misconduct to rope him with kidnapping and murder of two kids and two women.”

Addressing members of his church, the prophet disclosed that “the cartel hatched the plan to kidnap two kids from the church’s children’s department, kill them, and bury them behind the bush in the church, Champions Royal Assembly at Kubwa, Abuja.”

Iginla narrated the plot: “After the parents of the missing children have reported the missing kids, a lady will be killed too and her friend who allegedly had been paid too would report to the police claiming her late friend’s last port of call was Iginla’s church.

“Two days after the report, another lady on their payroll would post her encounter on social media claiming Iginla threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep the secret to herself. Sadly, unknown to her too, another person had been paid by the cartel to kill her to make it look like Iginla did that as claimed by her.

“This would draw the attention of the police to Champions Royal Assembly where a witness in their payroll would attest to it that he had seen the missing kids in the church before and would lead them to where the kids were buried behind the church.

“The plot by the carted is aimed at implicating me with kidnap and multiple murders. These plots, according to them, would lead to me being jailed and the closure of my ministry.”

Iginla said the plot was disclosed by a newly employed staff of his ministry.

The prophet said the staff was asked to testify against him when the plot was executed.

He added: “These wicked ploys were exposed by one of the newly employed staff of the ministry which the cartel approached to witness against Iginla when their plots are fully hatched.

“In a series of chats made available to us, one of the arrowheads of the cartel with a pseudo name called Ebuka Kent approached the young staff who was just employed a month ago to work for them for N7 million with the promise of flying him to the country of his choice once the deed was done and also pledged to place his parents on a monthly salary of N200,000.

“Ebuka initially lured the lad with a mouth-watering offer of N3m as initial payment and a stay in any country of bis choice by their sponsor. The young boy, thinking it was a drug business, kindly turned down the offer. After much Cajoling, Ebuka opened up to him about the plot by the cartel to frame me up.

“The frightened boy who is just 19 years old, sent me an SMS requesting help. I called the boy through my PA to see me in my office and that was when he disclosed the whole saga to him with the evidence of their chats.

“After consultations with a certain senior police officer in Abuja, the lad was advised to play along with them and he called to agree that he was ready to be part of the cartel but insisted on nothing less than seven million to carry out their wicked ploy. Ebuka agreed immediately but blocked the lad immediately he requested an initial deposit in cash and not transfer.”

Iginla expressed sadness over the evils being perpetrated on the altar.

