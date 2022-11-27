How Meghan Markle’s charitable childhood may influence her children’s Christmas

November 26, 2022 – 16:42 GMT

Hannah Hargrave

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilibet, look forward to a very different Christmas this year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are instilling good values in their two children, Archie and Lilibet, something the Duchess says she was taught as a child too.

The mom-of-two has often expressed how important it is that her offspring learns to look after those less fortunate and that stems from her childhood.

Meghan revealed that when she was younger, her Christmas was spent helping the homeless or sick, and this may now be the way Archie and Lilibet are raised.

“Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot,” she revealed to People. “Buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.”

She added: “This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong.”

Meghan and Harry will likely spend Christmas in California

Meghan recently revealed the sweet way she’s teaching Archie to care for the homeless.

In an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie from his school and she documented their ritual in the article which was published.

During the ride, she wrote: “If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man.”

Meghan says her own childhood was very charitable

She then added: “At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

“They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars.”

