How Meghan Markle felt about Princess Kate following their first meeting

Meghan Markle first met Kate Middleton in 2017, and with the release of her docuseries, here’s what the Duchess thought about the Princess of Wales following their first meeting

Harry & Meghan is dominating conversation at the moment, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving a candid insight into their lives.

During the series, Meghan expressed her surprise at how formal the royal family were behind closed doors. In the second episode, she explained: “I met her [Kate] for the first time, I think we went for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that was jarring for a lot of Brits.”

As footage of William and Kate aired, she added: “I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being, and then you close the door, [sighs], I can relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me.”

However, in an interview with the Bioreports that aired following her engagement with Prince Harry, Meghan was incredibly complimentary of her sister-in-law, calling her “wonderful”.

Harry also said that the entire family had been “solid support” when he spoke about their first meetings with the Suits actress.

During the docuseries, Meghan spoke about her dislike of the engagement interview, calling it an “orchestrated reality show”.

In the docuseries, Meghan shared her surprise at the formality behind closed doors

In the historic interview, the couple appeared happy and relaxed as they spoke about how the “stars were aligned” when they met and how Harry proposed during a cosy night as he cooked a roast chicken dinner.

Speaking about the interview, Meghan said: “We went right inside. Took the coat off. Sat down and did the interview. It was all in that same moment.”

It was organised by the Kensington Palace press office as part of the handling of the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement. In the documentary, the couple were asked whether they were prepped with questions they might be asked, with the Duchess saying: “Yeah. But then also like ‘and then there’ll be a moment when they’ll ask to see the ring’.”

She added: “My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want…” with Harry interjecting: “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story…that’s the consistency.” Meghan agreed, laughing: “That’s true…that is consistent…until now.”

