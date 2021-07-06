how-kroger’s-anti-deforestation-plan-won-back-a-skeptical-investor

An effort by Kroger Co. to solidify its anti-deforestation policies has helped it win back the trust of a European asset-management giant that had previously criticized the supermarket chain’s stance on the issue, a growing concern for environmentally focused investors.

In June 2019, the investment-management arm of Legal & General Group PLC said it would exclude Kroger from some of its funds, saying it didn’t see any evidence the company was considering risks to its business from rising global temperatures and changing weather…