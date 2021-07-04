how-key-barcelona-players-are-preventing-spanish-club-from-extending-lionel-messi’s-contract

Lionel Messi’s future remains in doubt as Spanish club Barcelona are doing everything possible to extend his contract

La Liga has introduced a wage cap to participating teams which means Barcelona can’t give Messi a new contract without other players accepting pay cuts

First team players at the Camp Nou outfit are refusing an offer by the club to reduce their wages

Following the expiration of his contract at Spanish club Barcelona, Argentine star Lionel Messi is now officially a free agent, Daily Star reports.

The Catalan giants are doing everything to renew their captain’s contract, but his future remains in doubt amid interests from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

At the moment, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is free to join any club, as Barcelona are having technical issues over his contract renewal.

Photo: Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

Having surpassed their wage cap, Barcelona will need some of their senior team players to reduce their earnings in order to accommodate Messi.

La Liga now have a salary cap for each club, which means Barcelona can’t make Messi a big offer without reducing the pay of their other top earners.

Journalist Victor Navarro via Sport Witness reports that several key figures in the squad do not support the idea, with many operating on the belief of ‘what is signed, is signed.’

Barcelona’s situation is not helped by a reported total debt of $1million, according to Forbes magazine.

Messi at Copa America

Argentina cruised to this year’s Copa America semis in spectacular fashion following a convincing 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarterfinal amid a Lionel Messi masterclass, GiveMeSport reports.

The 34-year-old who recently went out of contract with Barcelona was involved in all three goals for his side making breathtaking performances.

Messi’s free kick goal capped his performance in the night which attracted praises from his teammates.

He earlier assisted the two goals, with one of them coming when he provided the no-look pass in a man of the match effort.

Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez earlier scored in the 40th and 84th minute respectively with Messi providing the goals.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are on the trail of free agent Sergio Ramos who has seen off his contract with Spanish side Real Madrid, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that despite Paris Saint-Germain closing in on a deal for the 35-year-old, Arsenal and Chelsea are making underground moves to land the defender.

Following the player’s departure at the Santiago Bernabeu, both English teams are monitoring his situation and want his signature.

