How Kate Middleton, The Queen and Meghan Markle take afternoon tea – from a childhood treat to an unusual pick – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

Afternoon tea is synonymous with the royals – it’s a quintessential British tradition and one of the nation’s favourite pastimes.

Whether you take it milk and no sugar or prefer it black with two spoons, everyone will have been asked how do you take yours? And if you’re partial to afternoon tea, it will be a question of whether you put the cream before jam on your scones.

The tradition is the staple of royal households with the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle all having their individual preferences.

READ MORE:Royal Family: The Queen’s hilarious comment to Sir David Attenborough that makes us love her more





Here at MyLondon, we’re doing our very best to make sure you get the latest news, reviews and features from your area. Now there’s a way you can keep up to date with the areas that matter to you with our free email newsletters. We have seven newsletters you can currently sign up for – including a different one for each area of London and one dedicated totally to EastEnders. The local newsletters go out twice a day and send the latest stories straight to your inbox. From community stories and news covering every borough of London to celebrity and lifestyle stories, we’ll make sure you get the very best every day. To sign up to any of our newsletters, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that’s right for you. And to really customise your news experience on the go, you can download our top-rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Find out more here.

For fans keen to know what the Queen’s preferred brew is, you will be eager to know the royal tea drinking habits have now been revealed.

The Queen’s butler Grant Harrold revealed that her Majesty prefers Assam and Earl Grey tea, and she reportedly has afternoon tea served daily.

The 95-year-old monarch’s favourite finger sandwiches are cucumber, egg and smoked salmon – all with the crusts cut off.

The Queen is also a huge fan of ginger cake and chocolate biscuit cake, even taking some with her on her travels, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.





We don’t think this is a usual afternoon tea scene

(Image: PA Wire/PA Images)



He told Hello! “The royal chefs send a whole cake up to Her Majesty every day for tea. She will sometimes take a slice and then it is never seen at the royal table again.

“The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend.”

Kate on the other hand prefers a more traditional way of taking her tea – the Duchess is known to like her tea with a little bit of milk.

Following her visit to the Ark Open Farm, Kilcooley Women’s Centre tweeted: “Just like us little bit of milk…. so down to earth we were enchanted.”

On a trip to the Lake District back in 2019 the Cambridges stopped for a bite to eat at the Inn on the Lake, in Ullswater in the Lake District.

The hotel offers full afternoon tea with freshly prepared finger sandwiches of honey and orange roasted gammon & Hawkshead piccalilli, Appleby Creamery cheddar cheese & sweet pickle, egg & chive mayonnaise, cucumber & crème fraîche with black pepper.

Sounds like they have good taste!

The Duchess of Sussex who grew up across the pond prefers a different take on the classic.

Meghan is said to prefer herbal infusions over English breakfast tea.

During a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019 she opted for fresh mint tea instead of coffee. She also shared a pot with British Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful when chatting over the September 2019 issue.

Meghan’s preferred sweet treat is her famous homemade banana bread, which includes chocolate chips and ginger. Back in 2018, the Duchess took the cake to a picnic whilst on royal tour with Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia.