how-italy-and-england-reached-the-euro-2020-final

A combination of file pictures created on July 9, 2021 shows Italy’s forward Lorenzo Insigne (L) in London on July 6, 2021 and England’s forward Harry Kane in London on June 18, 2021. – England face Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final football match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Frank AUGSTEIN and Laurence GRIFFITHS / bioreports)

How Italy and hosts England qualified for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley:

Italy Qualifying

Group J

Italy 10 10 0 0 37 4 30

Finland 10 6 0 4 16 10 18

Greece 10 4 2 4 12 14 14

Bosnia & Herzegovina 10 4 1 5 20 17 13

Armenia 10 3 1 6 14 25 10

Liechtenstein 10 0 2 8 2 31 2

Final tournament

Group A

Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

June 11

In Rome

Turkey 0 Italy 3 (Merih Demiral 53-og, Immobile 66, Insigne 79)

June 16

In Rome

Italy 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0

June 20

In Rome

Italy 1 (Pessina 39) Wales 0

Last 16

June 26

In London

Italy 2 (Chiesa 95, Pessina 105) Austria 1 (Kalajdzic 114) after extra time

Quarter-finals

July 2

In Munich

Belgium 1 (Lukaku 45+2) Italy 2 (Barella 31, Insigne 44)

Semi-finals

July 6

In London

Italy 1 (Chiesa 60) Spain 1 (Morata 80)

after extra time – Italy won 4-2 on penalties

England Qualifying

Group A

England 8 7 0 1 37 6 21

Czech Republic 8 5 0 3 13 11 15

Kosovo 8 3 2 3 13 16 11

Bulgaria 8 1 3 4 6 17 6

Montenegro 8 0 3 5 3 22 3

Final tournament

Group D

England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7

Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

June 13

In London

England 1 (Sterling 57) Croatia 0

June 18

In London

England 0 Scotland 0

June 22

In London

Czech Republic 0 England 1 (Sterling 12)

Last 16

June 29

In London

England 2 (Sterling 75, Kane 86) Germany 0

Quarter-finals

July 3

In Rome

Ukraine 0 England 4 (Kane 4, 50, Maguire 46, Henderson 63)

Semi-finals

July 7

In London

England 2 (Kjaer 39-og, Kane 104) Denmark 1 (Damsgaard 30) after extra time