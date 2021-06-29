how-it-started-vs-how-it’s-going:-tiwa-savage’s-ex-teebillz-celebrates-son-as-he-completes-preschool

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, recently shared cute photos to celebrate his son, Jamil, who completed preschool

Jamil who is Balogun’s son with ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage, posed for a cute photo, showing off his certificate

Balogun who is also known as Teebillz expressed how proud he was as a father and praised Tiwa Savage

Tunji Balogun who is popularly known as Teebillz has reasons to celebrate as his son with ex-wife Tiwa Savage, Jamil, graduated from preschool.

A proud Teebillz celebrated his son.

Photo credit: @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

The popular talent manager took to his Instagram page to share photos from a time Jamil, presumably from when he started preschool, alongside his adorable graduation picture.

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

“‘How It Started … How It’s Going,’ Keep going son #ProudDad Blessings to your mom!”

See post below:

Best dad on earth

Sunday, June 20, 2021, marked Father’s Day across the world, and Teebillz was honoured by his son, Jamil.

Jamil who is his first and only child with ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage, was seen in a video shared to Teebillz’s page, presenting a cute Father’s Day card to him.

Written in the tuxedo-like card is ‘Best Dad on Earth’.

To mark the occasion of his graduation, the little boy was seen looking smart as he rocked his blue graduation gown and hat in snaps shared on his Instagram page.

His mother, Tiwa, was also there to show support for her little man in what was described as a proud mummy moment.

Not stopping there, a video was shared of Jamil wowing guests present at his graduation with a touching speech on how much pre-school meant to him.

Fans of the little one also took to his comment section to congratulate him and to also commend his speech.

Source: .