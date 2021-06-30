How I was schemed out in PDP — Maduka

Godwin Maduka

By Sebastine Obasi

Anambra State Pepoles Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has accused the party of insincerity and manipulation during the conduct of last Saturday’s primary.

Expressing his disappointment, Maduka said he was surprised that the Anambra PDP could sacrifice its success at the forthcoming gubernatorial election in November by edging him out to satisfy the selfish interests of the so called party leaders in the state who he alleged have not been comfortable with his interest to govern the state.

He added that all the pre-primary election policies adopted by the party like moving from the three-man ad hoc delegates to the statutory delegates and then the super delegates were all ploys to disenfranchise delegates that support him from participating in the election.

“The super delegates list released about Thursday last week which had about 197 names on it was later altered with another list that had about 220 names on Friday evening and then another that had about 285 names which only appeared in the voting hall on Saturday morning. This was meant to create confusion.

“On the other hand, it was noticed that the final list that appeared in the election hall was made up of strange names and even names of deceased party leaders in the state like a former state chairman of the party who was buried some months ago,” he stated.

He also expressed surprise that non members of the party like Hon Mrs Nikki Ugochukwu, who represented Orumba South State Constituency in the state’s immediate past house of assembly under the APGA platform also made the list of super delegates.

Though Maduka said he will not relent in his efforts to govern the state as he will fight the battle to finish, there are indications that he may continue to pursue his ambition on the platform of another party.

