Bishop David Oyedepo, the President of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, has told his congregants a story of how he spent seven hours in the same room with a cobra.

Oyedepo shared the story to prove how God manifests Himself in the life of someone who has faith in Him, adding that he was not hurt by the dangerous snake.

He said, “…God knows I love him, all the devils know I love God and God proves perpetually and unending that I truly love him. So He manifests himself concerning me at His own time. He does it naturally in all the realms.

“I was in my office and a cobra was found in my wardrobe, the third floor of the building and I worked in that floor seven hours in the previous night and the morning when they were cleaning, there was a cobra and it stood up. It was there all night and I was there.

“Let me tell you this, when you become a lover of God, the enemy will leave you alone, because every attempt on your life will bounce back on him.”

Recall that Oyedepo had recently warned his members against taking the COVID-19 vaccines, asking to rather put their faith in God who has the power of all diseases.

The cleric had also backed the ban on social media platform, Twitter, arguing that social media unconsciously robs people of their future.

Bishop Oyedepo warned the youths that excessive use of social media kills their destinies.

