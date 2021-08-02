How Hushpuppi landed in trouble, by Mompha – The Nation Newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

Popular social media celebrity Ismail Mustapha aka Mompha, has explained how the ‘stubbornness’ of his embattled friend, Abbas Ramon popularly known as Hushpuppi got the latter into trouble.

Mompha said this during an Instagram Live with Daddy freeze over the weekend.

The Nation reports Hushpuppi was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020 alongside 11 of his associates over hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud and identity theft allegations.

He has pleaded guilty in the United States and, according to court documents, narrated how he bribed suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari following the decorated policeman’s alleged role in arresting and jailing – at Hushpuppi’s request – his fraud rival Kelly Chibuzor Vincent after both were locked in a dispute.

Mompha said: “What fucked him (Hushpuppi) up was that he didn’t listen to me. He is stubborn hence his arrest and trial in the U.S.

“People will accuse you wrongly, what about me that brought Hushpuppi from Malaysia? wetin my eye no see?

”The day Hush was arrested I got a lot of calls, Baba see what you have caused, you made them arrest this guy he was competing with, even on that day because of the pressure people were putting on my page,” Mompha said.

“I had to remove my picture (after Hushpuppi’s arrest), EFCC had to call me directly to post my picture back because it will look as if maybe I was involved, many people will just come to my page and say you are next, FBI is coming for you, is that how it works?

“My case with EFCC was because someone felt the need to punish a big boy like me, all because of BDC’. Nigerians on social media love to gossip and wish bad luck for rich people. And it’s not my fault that I come from a rich home, I have even hustled all my life.

“And it is not my fault that I come from a rich home. Now everybody showing off is a fraud. In this life, you will face trial, just pray to overcome it,”