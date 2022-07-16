Home NEWS How gunmen killed two, kidnapped one in Jigawa
NEWSNews Africa

How gunmen killed two, kidnapped one in Jigawa

by News
0 views
how-gunmen-killed-two,-kidnapped-one-in-jigawa

Unknown gunmen have killed two persons and injured two others in an attempt to kidnap their target in Malam Madori local Government area of Jigawa State.

A resident told bioreports that the incident happened on Thursday night when the hoodlums stormed the village and kidnaped one Malam Musa at his residence.

He said four people were shot while trying to raise an alarm in an attempt to foil the kidnapping.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident to bioreports.

He said the incident occurred on 14/07/2022 at about 0230 when the gunmen kidnapped a 22-year-old man identified as Musa Malili at Garin Gabas village M/Madori Local Government Area.

He explained that the gunmen also shot four people that came out from their houses in an attempt to foil the attack.

They included Garba Dashe, Ibrahim sumaila, Sani waziri, and one other person whose identity is unknown.

Shiisu said the victims were rushed to General Hospital Hadejia and two were confirmed dead.

He noted that police had mobilized personnel to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

This is coming few weeks after the mother of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Jigawa North Central Senatorial candidate, Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya’s mother was kidnapped.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away...

Osun Decides 2022: Live results from Wards

EPL: He’ll give us strength, exactly what we...

2023 election: ‘Nigerians should look beyond religion’ –...

Osun decides: PDP is flogging APC – Adeyanju...

Osinbajo undergoes surgery on Saturday

Police arrest Tinubu convoy attackers in Lagos, identity...

BREAKING: Oyetola wins polling unit as counting continues

DSS flouts court order, imposes strict measures on...

Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer

Leave a Reply