How Gigi Hadid`s single Instagram story completely changed a New York`s model entire life – WION

Gigi Hadid recently proved she is a pure soul. The fashionista, who walks for multi-million brands, recently gushed over a (stranger) New York model’s outfit and changed her life.







Hadid, who was just driving out on the city streets spotted model Nanga Awasum, who was just walking down NYC streets. Taking a quick snap of her, Hadid introduced her sense of style to her 95 million followers on Instagram. Praising the stylish outfit, Hadid wrote, “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day : this queen.” The photo captures a woman from behind. Further, she explained how she was drooling over a stranger’s outfit, ”Was too (following drool emoji) to get a pic of the front, but she was major.” After the world was struggling to know who the queen is, Nanga was busy in her life and was shopping at Zara when two girls walked up to her. Knowing that she was on Gigi’s Instagram, Nanga then took to Twitter to respond with a pic of the front and told that her life would have changed if she faced the right side. “It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way,” she wrote.

Awasum shared a screenshot of Hadid’s Instagram, too. Again, Hadid responded telling her that she was facing the exactly right way. ”You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga!”, she wrote.

Replying, Awasum wrote, ”I am not too cool for this. I am losing it.” After few hours, Nanga wrote, ”My life completely changed overnight”.

My life completely changed overnight — nänga. |IG:@nangs.online (@seIfiedump) July 16, 2021 ×