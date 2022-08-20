Home WORLD NEWS How free basics can help India grow rich
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

How free basics can help India grow rich

by News
0 views
how-free-basics-can-help-india-grow-rich

While India Debates The Merits Of Free Basic Facilities, It Turns Out That Rich Countries Like Germany Have Provided And Benefi tted From Free Education And Healthcare For Years. Atul Thakur Takes Stock Of The Direction The Welfare Question Is Taking Globally

1

Germany’s Bismarckian pension model of 1889 arose to help the landless workers migrating to cities amid rapid industrialisation. America’s social security system was implemented in the aftermath of the Great Depression. The transfer of cash not only provided relief to the people but also kick-started demand in a struggling economy.

2

Yet, almost 90 years later India is questioning welfare schemes at a time when the debate abroad has moved up a level to ‘universal basic income’ (UBI).

UBI

proponents are a disparate bunch, ranging from French economist

Thomas Piketty

to social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg and the world’s richest person Elon Musk.

3

While their motivations differ – the leftists want UBI to correct growing income equality, the pro-market lot to sustain the level of consumption – there is a growing global consensus about the redistribution of wealth. In fact, countries like South Korea, Finland and Canada have recently made some UBI experiments.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

In world of kink, men pay thousands per...

Mexico arrests former top prosecutor over missing students...

US announces new $775m Ukraine military aid package

‘I feel stuck’: Inside the growing US student...

What’s the impact of the drought in the...

Somalia: Attackers seize control of hotel in Mogadishu

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest cancer risk: Lancet

Four years on, 20% women’s quota fully filled...

Alcohol use and high BMI key risk factors...

China backs EAM Jaishankar’s ‘Asian century’ remark

Leave a Reply