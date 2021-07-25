how-fox-news-viewers-are-less-likely-to-get-vaccinated

(CNN) Most in the media have been urging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. That hasn’t always been the case at Fox News, however. Many of the hosts have peddled anti-vaccine rhetoric.

This past week, though, a number of hosts at Fox have taken a more pro-vaccine tone.

One reason could be that the majority Republican audience who watch Fox are less likely to be vaccinated than the public at large.

Take a look at recent data from the Axios/Ipsos tracking poll — specifically, a combined sample of their last two surveys (in order to get a good sample size).

According to the combined sample, 62% of adults who use Fox News as their main news source have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s not nothing, but it’s still relatively low.